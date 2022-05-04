Ocado pay policy opposed by 29% of shares voted at annual meeting

James Davey Reuters
Published
Some 29% of Ocado shares voted at its annual investor meeting on Wednesday opposed the online supermarket and technology group's pay policy, it said.

Ahead of the meeting some shareholders and investor advisory groups had highlighted what they regarded as potentially excessive awards for Ocado's executives from an incentive scheme.

Ocado said 29% of shares voted also opposed a resolution on amendments to the group's 2019 Value Creation Plan.

