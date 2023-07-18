Ocado not pursuing takeover offers, says boss

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - Ocado Group OCDO.L, the online supermarket and technology group, is not looking to be taken over, its boss said on Tuesday.

"Whenever any offers come, as a management team and a board I've got a responsibility to take them seriously but it's not something I'm out pursuing," founder and CEO Tim Steiner told reporters after Ocado reported first half results.

Ocado shares surged as much as 47% on June 22 after the Times newspaper reported possible takeover interest from more than one U.S. suitor including Amazon AMZN.O.

Both groups have declined to comment on the report.

Steiner owns a 2.4% stake in Ocado according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.