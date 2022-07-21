Ocado maintains full-year guidance after first-half loss

Adds detail

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - Ocado Group OCDO.L, the British online supermarket and technology firm, maintained its full-year outlook that was cut in May as it dipped to a first-half loss driven by a fall in sales at its retail joint venture with Marks & Spencer MKS.L.

The group said on Thursday it made a loss before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 14 million pounds ($16.8 million) in the six months to May 29, versus earnings of 61 million pounds in the same period of its 2020-21 year.

The Ocado Retail jv saw a 72.8 million pound reduction in EBITDA due to an 8% fall in sales and cost inflation.

It said the sales fall reflected tough comparatives as the grocery market contracted after the pandemic and a cost of living crisis took hold in Britain.

The group, whose shares have lost half their value so far this year, also reported a first-half pretax loss of 211 million pounds.

In May, the Ocado Retail jv warned sales this financial year would grow in the low single digits rather than the 10% it previously guided, while its core earnings margin would be in the low single digits.

Prior to Ocado's update analysts were on average forecasting full year 2021-22 EBITDA of just 4 million pounds, versus 61 million pounds made in 2020-21.

They were also forecasting an underlying pretax loss of 353 million pounds, versus a loss of 177 million pounds in 2020-21.

($1 = 0.8344 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

