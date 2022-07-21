Ocado maintains full-year guidance after first-half loss

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - Ocado Group OCDO.L, the British online supermarket and technology firm, on Thursday maintained its full-year outlook that was cut in May as it dipped to a first-half loss.

The group made a loss before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 14 million pounds ($16.8 million) in the six months to May 29, versus earnings of 61 million pounds in the same period of its 2020-21 year as revenue fell 8% at its Ocado Retail joint venture with Marks & Spencer MKS.L.

($1 = 0.8340 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton)

