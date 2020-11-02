Ocado lifts FTSE 100, mid-caps fall on lockdown concerns

Contributor
Devik Jain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

London's FTSE 100 rose on Monday as investors bet on more stimulus with the UK set to enter another coronavirus-led lockdown, while Ocado jumped to a two-week high after it upgraded earnings outlook for its retail joint venture.

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

UK to enter nationwide lockdown after Thursday midnight

Ocado shines on raising earnings outlook

BoE expected to ramp up its bond-buying programme

UK-EU to continue Brexit-talks in Brussels

FTSE 100 up 0.7%, FTSE 250 drops 0.5%

Adds comment; updates shares prices

By Devik Jain

Nov 2 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose on Monday as investors bet on more stimulus with the UK set to enter another coronavirus-led lockdown, while Ocado jumped to a two-week high after it upgraded earnings outlook for its retail joint venture.

The online supermarket and technology group OCDO.L rose 8.8% and was on track for its best day in nearly two months as it also said it would buy two robotics companies for a total of $287 million.

The food and drugs retailer sub-index .FTNMX5330 gained 3.9%, while the blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE reversed early declines to rise 0.7% by 0957 GMT.

However, the domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC lost 0.5% with Britain set for one of the most severe business restrictions since its peacetime history after midnight on Thursday until Dec. 2.

"Fears of an interrupted V-shaped recovery have now become a reality," Deutsche Bank economist Sanjay Raja wrote in a note.

The FTSE 100 in October posted its biggest monthly decline since the coronavirus-fuelled crash in March on fears of a faltering economic recovery. A Reuters poll of economists suggested the economy was on course to contract 10% this year, its worst performance since the early 1700s. ECILT/GB

The government on Saturday announced a one-month return to 80% wage subsidies for people temporarily laid off, while the Bank of England is likely to announce a 100 billion-pound expansion of its bond buying stimulus at its policy meeting on Thursday.

Pub and restaurant operators Restaurant Group Plc RTN.L, J D Wetherspoon Plc JDW.L, Mitchells & Butlers Plc MAB.L and Marton's MARS.L tumbled between 4.4% and 8.5%.

Primark-owner Associated British Foods Plc ABF.L fell 1.1% after saying it would lose 375 million pounds of sales from temporary closures of its stores in major markets due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Brexit progress was also in focus, with European Union and British negotiators to continue talks in Brussels as both sides pushed to avoid a damaging breakdown in trade in less than nine weeks.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062; ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NG PG NL

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters