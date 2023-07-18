News & Insights

Ocado keeps guidance after return to first half underlying profit

Credit: REUTERS/Paul Childs

July 18, 2023 — 02:19 am EDT

Written by James Davey for Reuters ->

Adds detail on first half performance in paragraphs 2 to 4

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - Ocado OCDO.L, the British online supermarket and technology group, kept its financial guidance for the year as it reported a return to underlying profit in its first half.

Ocado, whose shares surged last month after a report of possible takeover interest from Amazon AMZN.O, made earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 16.6 million pounds ($21.7 million) in the six months to May 28 versus a loss of 13.6 million pounds in the same period of its 2021-22 year.

Half-year revenue rose 9% to 1.4 billion pounds.

But at the statutory level Ocado's pretax loss widened to 289.5 million pounds from 211.3 million pounds, reflecting depreciation, amortisation and exceptional items.

Ocado said there was no change to the financial guidance given at its full year results in February.

($1 = 0.7642 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton)

