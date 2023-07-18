News & Insights

Ocado keeps guidance after return to first half underlying profit

July 18, 2023 — 02:06 am EDT

Written by James Davey for Reuters ->

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - Ocado OCDO.L the British online supermarket and technology group, whose shares surged last month after a report of possible takeover interest from Amazon AMZN.O, kept its financial guidance for the year as it reported a return to underlying profit in its first half.

