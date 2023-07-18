Ocado keeps guidance after return to first half underlying profit

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - Ocado OCDO.L the British online supermarket and technology group, whose shares surged last month after a report of possible takeover interest from Amazon AMZN.O, kept its financial guidance for the year as it reported a return to underlying profit in its first half.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.