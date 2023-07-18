News & Insights

Ocado hits five-month high after return to profit, keeping guidance

July 18, 2023 — 03:06 am EDT

Written by Joice Alves for Reuters ->

By Joice Alves

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - Ocado OCDO.L shares surged on Tuesday after keeping its financial guidance for the year as it reported a return to underlying profit in its first half.

Shares in the British online supermarket and technology group surged 11% to their highest since February, beating the four-month peak set in June after a report of possible takeover interest from Amazon AMZN.O boosted the company's stock.

The group made earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 16.6 million pounds ($21.7 million) in the six months to May 28, versus a loss of 13.6 million a year earlier.

Ocado said there was no change to the financial guidance given at its full-year results in February.

