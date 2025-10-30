Ocado Group plc - Depositary Receipt (OCDDY) Price Target Decreased by 24.58% to 8.42

The average one-year price target for Ocado Group plc - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:OCDDY) has been revised to $8.42 / share. This is a decrease of 24.58% from the prior estimate of $11.16 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.51 to a high of $11.60 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.90% from the latest reported closing price of $9.14 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ocado Group plc - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OCDDY is 0.00%, an increase of 47.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.09% to 1K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rhumbline Advisers holds 1K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing a decrease of 23.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCDDY by 36.99% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing a decrease of 84.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCDDY by 53.62% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.