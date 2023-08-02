News & Insights

Ocado Group Plc - ADR (OCDDY) Price Target Increased by 12.88% to 22.72

August 02, 2023 — 12:20 am EDT

The average one-year price target for Ocado Group Plc - ADR (OTC:OCDDY) has been revised to 22.72 / share. This is an increase of 12.88% from the prior estimate of 20.13 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.14 to a high of 78.36 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.10% from the latest reported closing price of 18.02 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ocado Group Plc - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OCDDY is 0.00%, a decrease of 99.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 90.18% to 33K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OCDDY / Ocado Group Plc - ADR Shares Held by Institutions

Old Mission Capital holds 33K shares.

Cornerstone Planning Group holds 0K shares.

