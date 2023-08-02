Ocado Group Plc - ADR (OCDDY) Price Target Increased by 12.88% to 22.72

The average one-year price target for Ocado Group Plc - ADR (OTC:OCDDY) has been revised to 22.72 / share. This is an increase of 12.88% from the prior estimate of 20.13 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.14 to a high of 78.36 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.10% from the latest reported closing price of 18.02 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ocado Group Plc - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OCDDY is 0.00%, a decrease of 99.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 90.18% to 33K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Old Mission Capital holds 33K shares.
Cornerstone Planning Group holds 0K shares.
Additional reading:
- =============================================================== OCADO GROUP PLC THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON As Depositary OWNERS AND HOLDERS OF AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES Deposit Agreement _________________, 2015 TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Emmet, Marvin & Martin, LLP Counsellors at Law 120 Broadway New York, New York 10271 (212) 238-3000 (212) 653-1760 Fax: (212) 238-3100 Fax: (212) 653-1730
- THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON Depositary Receipts 101 Barclay Street, 22nd Floor New York, New York 10286
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.