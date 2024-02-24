Ocado Group (OCDGF) Price Target Increased by 24.36% to 10.88

The average one-year price target for Ocado Group (OTCPK:OCDGF) has been revised to 10.88 / share. This is an increase of 24.36% from the prior estimate of 8.75 dated December 15, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.93 to a high of 38.14 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 55.47% from the latest reported closing price of 7.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 203 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ocado Group. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 2.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OCDGF is 0.13%, a decrease of 18.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.45% to 198,337K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 52,906K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 47,079K shares. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 10,399K shares. No change in the last quarter.

MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 8,265K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,214K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,110K shares, representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCDGF by 46.99% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.