Ocado Group (OCDGF) Price Target Increased by 10.22% to 11.15

August 01, 2023 — 12:52 pm EDT

The average one-year price target for Ocado Group (OTC:OCDGF) has been revised to 11.15 / share. This is an increase of 10.22% from the prior estimate of 10.12 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.97 to a high of 38.45 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.09% from the latest reported closing price of 12.83 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ocado Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OCDGF is 0.01%, a decrease of 18.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.86% to 240K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OCDGF / Ocado Group Plc Shares Held by Institutions

John Hancock Funds II - International Strategic Equity Allocation Fund Class NAV holds 138K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 144K shares, representing a decrease of 4.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCDGF by 14.75% over the last quarter.

JAFVX - Strategic Equity Allocation Trust Series NAV holds 84K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 88K shares, representing a decrease of 4.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCDGF by 17.30% over the last quarter.

JVANX - International Equity Index Trust NAV holds 10K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing a decrease of 85.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCDGF by 54.74% over the last quarter.

JHMD - John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF holds 7K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PXNIX - Pax MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Index Fund Institutional Class holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 470.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCDGF by 77.90% over the last quarter.

