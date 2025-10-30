Ocado Group (OCDGF) Price Target Decreased by 22.42% to 4.29

The average one-year price target for Ocado Group (OTCPK:OCDGF) has been revised to $4.29 / share. This is a decrease of 22.42% from the prior estimate of $5.53 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.30 to a high of $5.92 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.89% from the latest reported closing price of $4.42 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 76 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ocado Group. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 13.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OCDGF is 0.12%, an increase of 21.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.19% to 166,103K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 53,616K shares representing 6.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,724K shares , representing an increase of 1.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OCDGF by 7.73% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 35,045K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 9,881K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,487K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,447K shares , representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OCDGF by 2.47% over the last quarter.

IGAAX - International Growth and Income Fund holds 7,653K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

