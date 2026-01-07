Is OCADO GROUP (OCDDY) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. OCADO GROUP (OCDDY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

OCADO GROUP is one of 195 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. OCADO GROUP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for OCDDY's full-year earnings has moved 2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, OCDDY has returned 13.1% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 9.8%. This means that OCADO GROUP is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Signet (SIG), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 11.9%.

Over the past three months, Signet's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, OCADO GROUP is a member of the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 37 individual companies and currently sits at #158 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 13.5% this year, meaning that OCDDY is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Signet, however, belongs to the Retail - Jewelry industry. Currently, this 6-stock industry is ranked #36. The industry has moved +9.5% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on OCADO GROUP and Signet as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

