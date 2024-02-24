Ocado Group (LSE:OCDO) Price Target Increased by 25.05% to 868.96

The average one-year price target for Ocado Group (LSE:OCDO) has been revised to 868.96 / share. This is an increase of 25.05% from the prior estimate of 694.88 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 393.90 to a high of 3,045.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 66.15% from the latest reported closing price of 523.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ocado Group. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OCDO is 0.11%, a decrease of 7.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.66% to 5,183K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Growth Fund Class C holds 3,497K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ROBT - First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF holds 297K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 130K shares, representing an increase of 56.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OCDO by 60.00% over the last quarter.

MXIVX - Great-West International Value Fund Investor Class holds 272K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 277K shares, representing a decrease of 1.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OCDO by 6.74% over the last quarter.

CIUEX - Six Circles International Unconstrained Equity Fund holds 261K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 379K shares, representing a decrease of 44.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCDO by 17.08% over the last quarter.

DIEFX - Destinations International Equity Fund Class I holds 181K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 190K shares, representing a decrease of 5.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCDO by 32.23% over the last quarter.

