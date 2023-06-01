Ocado Group (LSE:OCDO) Price Target Decreased by 11.72% to 811.81

The average one-year price target for Ocado Group (LSE:OCDO) has been revised to 811.81 / share. This is an decrease of 11.72% from the prior estimate of 919.60 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 358.55 to a high of 3,045.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 130.37% from the latest reported closing price of 352.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 229 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ocado Group. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OCDO is 0.11%, a decrease of 6.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.54% to 191,250K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 52,946K shares representing 6.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 47,079K shares representing 5.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 10,399K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,991K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,694K shares, representing an increase of 3.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OCDO by 30.63% over the last quarter.

BGETX - Baillie Gifford EAFE Fund Class 2 holds 5,417K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

