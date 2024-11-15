News & Insights

Ocado Group Executives Engage in Share Incentive Plan

November 15, 2024 — 12:07 pm EST

Ocado Group (GB:OCDO) has released an update.

Ocado Group has announced the participation of its key executives in its Share Incentive Plan, allowing them to purchase ordinary shares at market value. This initiative is part of an HMRC-approved scheme aimed at aligning employee interests with those of shareholders, potentially influencing the company’s stock performance. The purchases were conducted on the London Stock Exchange, highlighting Ocado’s commitment to employee investment.

