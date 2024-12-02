Ocado Group Announces Total Voting Rights Update

Ocado Group (GB:OCDO) has released an update.

Ocado Group has announced its total voting rights, revealing that it has 833,299,293 issued ordinary shares, each carrying one vote. After accounting for shares held by trustees and waived rights, the effective voting rights stand at 822,787,718. This information is crucial for shareholders and others with notification obligations under FCA rules.

