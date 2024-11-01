News & Insights

Ocado Group Announces Total Voting Rights Update

November 01, 2024 — 08:07 am EDT

Ocado Group (GB:OCDO) has released an update.

Ocado Group has announced its total voting rights as of October 31, 2024, with 832,390,591 issued ordinary shares, each carrying one vote. The company does not hold any shares in treasury, and certain shares are held by trustees for employee incentive plans. This information is crucial for shareholders and others with notification obligations under the FCA’s rules.

