Ocado Group Announces Total Voting Rights Update

Ocado Group has announced its total voting rights as of October 31, 2024, with 832,390,591 issued ordinary shares, each carrying one vote. The company does not hold any shares in treasury, and certain shares are held by trustees for employee incentive plans. This information is crucial for shareholders and others with notification obligations under the FCA’s rules.

