Ocado Group: Ocado Retail Q2 To Date Retail Revenue Climbs; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Online supermarket Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) announced Wednesday that Ocado Retail Ltd, its joint venture with Marks & Spencer (MAKSY.PK, MAKSF.PK, MKS.L), reported second-quarter to date retail revenue growth of 40.4 percent. This is compared to 10.3 percent growth in the preceding first quarter.

The company said the number of items per basket appears to have passed its peak but remains high, as more normal shopping behaviours have returned.

Tim Steiner, Ocado Group CEO, said, "Although we expect the long term shift towards on-line grocery to accelerate post-crisis, there remain many uncertainties about the length of the crisis, customer reaction immediately post and its long term impact on customers' disposable incomes and so we have suspended our guidance for Retail Revenue for FY20 until we can accurately forecast likely outcomes." Ocado Group will report its interim results for the six months ended June 1 on July 14.

In London, Ocado Group shares were trading at 1,731.99 pence, up 3.16 percent.

