Ocado defeats AutoStore in high court robot feud

Credit: REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

March 30, 2023 — 01:06 pm EDT

Written by Sinchita Mitra and James Davey for Reuters ->

March 30 (Reuters) - British online supermarket and technology group Ocado Group OCDO.L on Thursday won a high court legal action brought by Norwegian robotics firm AutoStore AUTO.OL after the judge dismissed its patent infringement claims.

London listed Ocado said Judge Hacon ruled the AutoStore patents were invalid and, in any event, Ocado did not infringe them.

AutoStore said it disagreed with the court's decision and said it has no impact on its business or operations.

The Norwegian firm originally asserted six patents against Ocado in October 2020.

Of these, two were invalidated by the European Patent Office before the judgment was handed down, two were withdrawn by AutoStore shortly before the hearing started and the remaining two patents were invalidated by Hacon in Thursday's judgment, Ocado said.

It said Hacon ruled that even if he had not invalidated these remaining patents, Ocado's technology did not infringe them, and that Ocado's robots also did not infringe the patents that AutoStore had withdrawn from the case.

Thursday's ruling follows Ocado's victory over AutoStore in the International Trade Commission in the United States last year.

Ocado said its claims against AutoStore for infringing Ocado's intellectual property are continuing in Germany and New Hampshire in the U.S..

