Ocado agrees partnership deal with South Korea's Lotte Shopping

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Ocado OCDO.L, the British online supermarket and technology group, has agreed a partnership deal with South Korea's Lotte Shopping 023530.KS, its first in that country.

The deal will see Ocado and Lotte develop a network of robotic warehouses, or Customer Fulfilment Centres as Ocado calls them, across the South Korean market, said the companies on Tuesday.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.