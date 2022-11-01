Oil

Ocado agrees partnership deal with South Korea's Lotte Shopping

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Ocado OCDO.L, the British online supermarket and technology group, has agreed a partnership deal with South Korea's Lotte Shopping 023530.KS, its first in that country.

The deal will see Ocado and Lotte develop a network of robotic warehouses, or Customer Fulfilment Centres as Ocado calls them, across the South Korean market, said the companies on Tuesday.

