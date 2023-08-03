OC Oerlikon cuts annual outlook as orders drop on weak China demand

Adds CEO quote in paragraph 2, context and more figures throughout

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Swiss industrial group OC Oerlikon OERL.S on Thursday cut its EBITDA margin target for 2023 as order intake fell in the second quarter due to weak filament fibre demand from China.

"We see an extremely difficult market backdrop in our filament business," Oerlikon's Executive Chairman Michael Suess said.

Its key polymer processing business, which brought up half of 2022 sales, struggled through low demand for synthetic fibre in China - the division's top market. Oerlikon made most of its sales in the Asia-Pacific region (APAC) last year.

Polymer processing sales dropped almost by a fifth in April-June, while orders plunged 38% to 263 million Swiss francs ($299.5 million).

Overall order intake for the group sank 15% and was at 657 million Swiss francs for the quarter.

Oerlikon, a market leader in machinery for synthetic fibre production, reported a 4.4% drop in sales to 702 million Swiss francs, while operational EBITDA lost 13.8% and was at 111 million Swiss francs by end-June.

