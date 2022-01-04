OC Ex-Dividend Reminder - 1/6/22

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/6/22, Owens Corning (Symbol: OC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.35, payable on 1/21/22. As a percentage of OC's recent stock price of $91.59, this dividend works out to approximately 0.38%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from OC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.53% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of OC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OC's low point in its 52 week range is $73.39 per share, with $109.895 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $91.77.

In Tuesday trading, Owens Corning shares are currently up about 1.7% on the day.

