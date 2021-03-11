Obvion gives guidance on green RMBS

LONDON, Mar 11 (IFR) - The European structured finance market neared its second ESG transaction of the year on Thursday as Obvion targeted Friday pricing for its green RMBS deal. Obvion is no stranger to green issuance, having last issued a transaction off the Green Storm shelf in 2019. But the new issue comes at a time when many securitisation market participants are focussing on ESG and how to bring the trend into their market. Kensington Mortgage Company got the ball rolling in January with Gemgarto 2021-1, a UK RMBS that ticked the social bond category. Now Obvion’s Green Storm 2021 vehicle is touting a green label on its securitisation of energy efficient Dutch mortgages. One complication facing the market is a lack of dedicated ESG ABS funds, making it hard to gauge the exact amount of ESG demand in deals. Obvion has said that it may give green investors preferential consideration for allocations. A source familiar with the trade said bank treasuries could use wider sustainability mandates at their firms to create more specific ESG pockets of demand for the paper on offer. On Thursday, joint lead managers Rabobank and Société Générale moved to guidance of 16bp-18bp over three-month Euribor, from 20bp-low 20bp initial price thoughts. Demand had grown from 1.5 times coverage earlier in the day to 2.4 times. Price discovery put Obvion well on track to price some way inside Green Storm 2019, which printed with a 22bp discount margin in July 2019. (Reporting by Ross Lancaster, editing by Alex Chambers) ((ross.lancaster@refinitiv.com; +44 7775 548 731)) Copyright © Refinitiv 2021. Click For Restrictions - https://www.refinitiv.com/en/policies/copyright-notice

