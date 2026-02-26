Obsidian Energy (TSX:OBE) Price Target Increased by 10.34% to 10.88

The average one-year price target for Obsidian Energy (TSX:OBE) has been revised to $10.88 / share. This is an increase of 10.34% from the prior estimate of $9.86 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $12.60 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.37% from the latest reported closing price of $10.92 / share.

Obsidian Energy Maintains 1.56% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 1.56%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 113 funds or institutions reporting positions in Obsidian Energy. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 5.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OBE is 0.02%, an increase of 12.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.38% to 15,445K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 3,383K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,149K shares , representing an increase of 36.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OBE by 82.01% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1,260K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,525K shares , representing a decrease of 21.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OBE by 27.87% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,096K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,018K shares , representing an increase of 7.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OBE by 0.06% over the last quarter.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management holds 845K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 999K shares , representing a decrease of 18.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OBE by 33.68% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 837K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 583K shares , representing an increase of 30.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OBE by 27.88% over the last quarter.

