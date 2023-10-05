Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Price Target Increased by 11.49% to 13.36

The average one-year price target for Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) has been revised to 13.36 / share. This is an increase of 11.49% from the prior estimate of 11.98 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.11 to a high of 15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.23% from the latest reported closing price of 10.26 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Obsidian Energy. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OBE is 0.07%, an increase of 105.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.83% to 1,789K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 450K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 370K shares, representing an increase of 17.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OBE by 16.33% over the last quarter.

FCG - First Trust Natural Gas ETF holds 314K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 269K shares, representing an increase of 14.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OBE by 14.93% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 253K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 254K shares, representing a decrease of 0.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OBE by 8.72% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 184K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 97.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OBE by 3,468.25% over the last quarter.

FNDC - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF holds 79K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 66K shares, representing an increase of 16.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OBE by 5.27% over the last quarter.

