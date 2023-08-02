Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Price Target Decreased by 5.04% to 11.53

The average one-year price target for Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) has been revised to 11.53 / share. This is an decrease of 5.04% from the prior estimate of 12.14 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.09 to a high of 13.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.56% from the latest reported closing price of 9.18 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Obsidian Energy. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OBE is 0.03%, a decrease of 3.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.92% to 1,719K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 450K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 370K shares, representing an increase of 17.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OBE by 16.33% over the last quarter.

FCG - First Trust Natural Gas ETF holds 269K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 474K shares, representing a decrease of 76.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OBE by 11.52% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 254K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 242K shares, representing an increase of 5.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OBE by 5.70% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 106K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 93K shares, representing an increase of 12.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OBE by 16.95% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 87K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.