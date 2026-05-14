Obsidian Energy (OBE) Price Target Increased by 19.86% to 12.64

The average one-year price target for Obsidian Energy (NYSEAM:OBE) has been revised to $12.64 / share. This is an increase of 19.86% from the prior estimate of $10.54 dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.30 to a high of $14.54 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.88% from the latest reported closing price of $13.01 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 105 funds or institutions reporting positions in Obsidian Energy. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 3.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OBE is 0.03%, an increase of 90.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 27.93% to 16,428K shares. The put/call ratio of OBE is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 3,383K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,149K shares , representing an increase of 36.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OBE by 46.46% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1,260K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,525K shares , representing a decrease of 21.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OBE by 27.87% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,096K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,018K shares , representing an increase of 7.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OBE by 0.06% over the last quarter.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management holds 945K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 845K shares , representing an increase of 10.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OBE by 52.21% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 845K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.