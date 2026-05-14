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OBE

Obsidian Energy (OBE) Price Target Increased by 19.86% to 12.64

May 14, 2026 — 11:33 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

The average one-year price target for Obsidian Energy (NYSEAM:OBE) has been revised to $12.64 / share. This is an increase of 19.86% from the prior estimate of $10.54 dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.30 to a high of $14.54 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.88% from the latest reported closing price of $13.01 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 105 funds or institutions reporting positions in Obsidian Energy. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 3.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OBE is 0.03%, an increase of 90.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 27.93% to 16,428K shares. OBE / Obsidian Energy Ltd. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of OBE is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 3,383K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,149K shares , representing an increase of 36.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OBE by 46.46% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1,260K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,525K shares , representing a decrease of 21.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OBE by 27.87% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,096K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,018K shares , representing an increase of 7.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OBE by 0.06% over the last quarter.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management holds 945K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 845K shares , representing an increase of 10.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OBE by 52.21% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 845K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for Obsidian Energy Ltd.-> Find out what the Options Markets think of Obsidian Energy Ltd.-> See our take on Obsidian Energy Ltd. Upcoming Earnings-> More articles by this source->

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