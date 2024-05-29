News & Insights

Stocks

Obsidian Energy Expands with Strategic Acquisition

May 29, 2024 — 01:07 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) has released an update.

Obsidian Energy is set to strengthen its production and growth prospects with the strategic acquisition of Clearwater production assets in the Peace River region, expecting to add 1,700 boe/d to its output and extend its land holdings by 148 net sections. The $76 million deal, funded through debt, is anticipated to enhance operational synergies and capital efficiency, while providing significant undeveloped land potential. This move aligns with Obsidian’s revised 2024 guidance, aiming to reduce capital expenditures and increase production, ultimately aiming to boost shareholder value.

For further insights into TSE:OBE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OBE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.