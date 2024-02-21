Obsidian Energy Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for OBE

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Obsidian Energy Ltd (Symbol: OBE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $6.94, changing hands as high as $7.05 per share. Obsidian Energy Ltd shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OBE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OBE's low point in its 52 week range is $5.33 per share, with $8.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.92.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.