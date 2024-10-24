Obsidian Energy to Announce Q3 2024 Results Soon

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) has released an update.

Obsidian Energy is set to release its third-quarter 2024 financial and operational results on October 31, 2024, before North American markets open. Investors can access the detailed management discussion and unaudited financial statements on the company’s website and major financial platforms. With shares traded on both the TSX and NYSE American, Obsidian Energy’s upcoming report could influence market perceptions and investor decisions.

