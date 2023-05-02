ObsEva Says Fabien De Ladonchamps Is New CEO

(RTTNews) - ObsEva SA (OBSN), a company focused on developing novel therapies for women's health, said on Tuesday that Fabien de Ladonchamps has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer with effect from May 1.

de Ladonchamps succeeds Will Brown who was acting as Interim CEO.

de Ladonchamps is a biotech executive with 25 years of experience in finance and administrative roles, primarily with Swiss biotech companies.

He was a member of ObsEva's Executive Committee of ObsEva from 2013 to 2022, during which he had held the roles of Chief Administrative Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer.

Prior to his roles at ObsEva, de Ladonchamps held a variety of top roles at Addex Therapeutics, from 2008 to 2013.

