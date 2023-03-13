ObsEva Names Fabien De Ladonchamps CEO, Ernest Loumaye Interim Chairman

(RTTNews) - ObsEva SA (OBSV), a Swiss biopharmaceutical company focused on women's health, announced Monday the appointment of Fabien de Ladonchamps as Chief Executive Officer of the company effective on or about May 1.

In addition, Ernest Loumaye, co-founder and member of the Board of Directors, has been appointed as Interim Chairman following the resignation of Annette Clancy.

Loumaye is expected to serve in this position until the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, at which time he will be nominated for this position for the upcoming year.

The company's Interim Chief Executive Officer, Will Brown, will serve in that position until Ladonchamps' effective date of service on May 1.

de Ladonchamps, a biotech executive, holds 25 years of experience in finance and administrative roles, primarily with Swiss biotech companies. He was a member of ObsEva's Executive Committee from October 2013 to July 2022, during which he had held the roles of Chief Administrative Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer.

The company noted that he was instrumental in its listings on both Nasdaq in 2017 and the Swiss Exchange in 2018. Prior to joining ObsEva, de Ladonchamps held a variety of management roles at Addex Therapeutics, from 2008 to 2013.

