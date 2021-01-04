Markets
ObsEva Names David Renas CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - ObsEva SA (OBSV) said Monday that it has appointed David Renas as Chief Financial Officer and member of the company's Executive Committee, effective today. He will be based in the U.S.

Renas has more than 30 years of financial and legal experience, including 15 years within the pharmaceutical and life sciences industry. Most recently, he served as CFO at Petra Pharma and CFO and General Counsel at Sangart.

He also served as a Partner at Adkins Black LLP. He was an attorney in private practice with Gray Cary Ware & Freidenrich and Foley & Lardner, and a CPA at Deloitte.

