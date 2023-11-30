News & Insights

ObsEva Board To Seek Moratorium From Court In Geneva - Quick Facts

November 30, 2023 — 01:25 am EST

(RTTNews) - ObsEva SA said its Board has opted to seek a moratorium from the competent court in Geneva, Switzerland. The company said the moratorium, if granted, will provide essential protection, enabling it to focus on negotiations and conclusions of deals.

Fabien de Ladonchamps, CEO, said: "The sought-after court protection, coupled with the invaluable financial support from Ernest, positions us favorably to secure the time needed to actively negotiate and finalise the most advantageous deals for ObsEva and its shareholders."

ObsEva is a biopharmaceutical company developing therapies to improve women's reproductive health and pregnancy.

