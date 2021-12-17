ObsEva: Linzagolix Gets Positive CHMP Opinion For Uterine Fibroids - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - ObsEva SA (OBSV), a Swiss biopharma company focused on women's reproductive health, Friday said Linzagolix, an Oral GnRH Antagonist, received positive opinion recommending approval from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use or CHMP of the European Medicines Agency or EMA.

The company expects to get European Commission's final marketing authorization decision within two months, in the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

According to the company, the CHMP recommendation follows the recent acceptance of the linzagolix uterine fibroids NDA by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Linzagolix is an oral GnRH antagonist for the management of moderate to severe symptoms of uterine fibroids or UF in adult women of reproductive age.

ObsEva said its Marketing Authorisation Application submission was based on positive data from its two Phase 3 PRIMROSE trials.

If approved, linzagolix would be the first and only approved GnRH receptor antagonist with a non-hormonal option to address the needs of women who cannot or do not want to take hormones.

The positive opinion adopted by the CHMP is based on 52-week treatment results from the Phase 3 PRIMROSE 1 and PRIMROSE 2 clinical studies as well as supportive results from the 76-week post-treatment follow-up periods of both trials.

Both studies evaluated full suppression and partial suppressiondoses of linzagolix, with and without hormonal add-back therapy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.