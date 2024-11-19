Observe Medical Secures Payment Deferral for Strategic Growth

Observe Medical ASA (DE:OM5A) has released an update.

Observe Medical ASA has secured a 12-month deferral for payments related to the acquisition of the UnoMeter T portfolio, offering financial flexibility to focus on business growth and profitability. The company will pay interest on deferred amounts, with the first payment due in December 2024. This agreement supports their goal of sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value.

