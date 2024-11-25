Observe Medical Gains Momentum with New Product Launch

Observe Medical ASA (DE:OM5A) has released an update.

Observe Medical has quickly capitalized on its recent launch of the UnoMeter Safeti Plus, securing significant orders from multiple countries including Spain, Germany, and the Nordics, with a net sales value of NOK 3.5 million. This swift uptake highlights the product’s market potential, setting the stage for future growth and solidifying Observe Medical’s presence in the medtech industry.

