Observe Medical Extends Ultrasound Deal with Fresenius

Observe Medical ASA’s subsidiary, Biim AS, has renewed its agreement with Fresenius Medical Care to supply wireless pocketable ultrasound devices for dialysis clinics until April 2026. The deal, which extends the partnership for two more years, underscores Biim’s growing influence in the dialysis market and marks a vote of confidence from Fresenius, a leading healthcare provider. To date, Biim has delivered 285 units to Fresenius’ test clinics, with potential for further expansion across the United States.

