Observe Medical ASA Completes Share Offering Amid Loan Conversion

Observe Medical ASA successfully completed its Subsequent Offering by allocating 2,303,933 offer shares, raising NOK 921,573.20, which will contribute to the company’s growth plans. Despite not meeting the minimum gross proceeds condition, Navamedic ASA and Observe Medical agreed to proceed with the conversion of loans to shares, enhancing the company’s capital structure.

