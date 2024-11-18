News & Insights

Observe Medical ASA Announces Capital Increase Strategy

November 18, 2024 — 01:34 pm EST

Observe Medical ASA (DE:OM5A) has released an update.

Observe Medical ASA is set to boost its capital through a subsequent offering, aiming to issue up to 32.5 million new shares at NOK 0.40 each, following a NOK 22 million private placement. This move is part of their strategy to enhance growth and optimize capital structure, with the offering targeted at eligible shareholders not previously allocated shares. The capital increase is also linked to the conversion of a loan into shares by Navamedic ASA.

