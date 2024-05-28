Observe Medical Announces UnoMeter Safeti Plus Launch

Observe Medical ASA (DE:OM5A) has released an update.

Observe Medical ASA has announced the early launch of UnoMeter™ Safeti Plus, expanding their UnoMeter portfolio and signaling growth and geographical expansion potential. The new product, with a history of success under Convatec, is part of the company’s plan to improve patient outcomes and drive growth through strategic product sales and partnerships. Observe Medical, a Nordic medtech firm focused on urine measurement and ultrasound tech, is poised for a significant milestone with the UnoMeter™ Safeti Plus, paving the way for their next-generation UnoMeter™ Sippi.

