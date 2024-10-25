News & Insights

Obrascon Huarte Lain Seeks Noteholder Consent for Payment Deferral

October 25, 2024 — 08:06 am EDT

Obrascon Huarte Lain (ES:OHLA) has released an update.

Obrascon Huarte Lain, through its subsidiary OHL Operaciones, seeks approval from its noteholders to defer interest payments on its senior secured notes. The deferral aims to provide the company with more time to finalize a lock-up agreement with key stakeholders, crucial for its recapitalization efforts. The requested payment delay is until November 15, 2024, contingent upon the agreement of at least 50% of noteholders by that date.

