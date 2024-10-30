News & Insights

Obrascon Huarte Lain Seeks Bondholder Consent

October 30, 2024 — 04:03 pm EDT

Obrascon Huarte Lain (ES:OHLA) has released an update.

Obrascon Huarte Lain’s subsidiary, OHL Operaciones, is seeking consent from bondholders to temporarily delay interest payments on its senior secured notes as it negotiates a lock-up agreement with key stakeholders. The company aims to secure a waiver until November 15, 2024, in an effort to finalize a recapitalization plan. This move highlights ongoing efforts to stabilize the company’s financial position amidst challenging market conditions.

