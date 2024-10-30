Obrascon Huarte Lain Seeks Bondholder Consent

Obrascon Huarte Lain (ES:OHLA) has released an update.

Obrascon Huarte Lain’s subsidiary, OHL Operaciones, is seeking consent from bondholders to temporarily delay interest payments on its senior secured notes as it negotiates a lock-up agreement with key stakeholders. The company aims to secure a waiver until November 15, 2024, in an effort to finalize a recapitalization plan. This move highlights ongoing efforts to stabilize the company’s financial position amidst challenging market conditions.

For further insights into ES:OHLA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.