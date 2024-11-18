Obrascon Huarte Lain Gains Strong Bondholder Support

Obrascon Huarte Lain (ES:OHLA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Obrascon Huarte Lain has secured over 93% support from bondholders for its recapitalization plan, signaling strong creditor confidence in the company’s future. This majority allows OHL to proceed with consensual modifications to the bond terms, a move expected to enhance financial stability without resorting to coercive measures. The company plans to initiate a consent solicitation process to formalize these changes.

For further insights into ES:OHLA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.