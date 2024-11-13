Obrascon Huarte Lain Gains Bondholder Consent for Proposal

Obrascon Huarte Lain (ES:OHLA) has released an update.

Obrascon Huarte Lain announced that its subsidiary, OHL Operaciones, has secured bondholder consent for a proposal that impacts its senior secured bonds due in 2026. With bondholders representing over 50% of the principal amount agreeing, the company will proceed with coupon payments by March 2025 or earlier, contingent on specific conditions. This development is a significant step in the company’s financial strategy, potentially affecting its market position.

For further insights into ES:OHLA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.