Obrascon Huarte Lain Gains Bondholder Consent for Proposal

Obrascon Huarte Lain (ES:OHLA) has released an update.
Obrascon Huarte Lain announced that its subsidiary, OHL Operaciones, has secured bondholder consent for a proposal that impacts its senior secured bonds due in 2026. With bondholders representing over 50% of the principal amount agreeing, the company will proceed with coupon payments by March 2025 or earlier, contingent on specific conditions. This development is a significant step in the company’s financial strategy, potentially affecting its market position.
For further insights into ES:OHLA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- AtkinsRealis (TSE:ATRL) Surges After Posting Earnings
- Shareholder Alert for WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)
- Class Action Lawsuit Against Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.