Obrascon Huarte Lain Gains Bondholder Consent for Proposal

November 13, 2024 — 12:32 pm EST

Obrascon Huarte Lain (ES:OHLA) has released an update.

Obrascon Huarte Lain announced that its subsidiary, OHL Operaciones, has secured bondholder consent for a proposal that impacts its senior secured bonds due in 2026. With bondholders representing over 50% of the principal amount agreeing, the company will proceed with coupon payments by March 2025 or earlier, contingent on specific conditions. This development is a significant step in the company’s financial strategy, potentially affecting its market position.

