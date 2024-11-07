Oblong reports Q3 revenue $$578K vs $872K last year.

Reports Q3adjusted EBITDA or AEBITDA loss was $1M for the third of 2024 compared to $800Kfor the third quarter of 2023…”As of September 30, 2024, our financial footing remains strong, with $5.6 million in cash and zero debt. We further boosted liquidity in October with an additional $231,000 from common stock warrant exercises and streamlined operations to increase efficiency, resulting in expected annual savings of $1.2 million. With this solid financial position, we believe we’re on track to maintain momentum into mid-2026. In September 2024, we proudly regained full compliance with Nasdaq’s listing standards. Our focus is now on identifying impactful growth avenues, including mergers and acquisitions, to fuel a new phase of expansion. We’re exploring a range of strategic possibilities-from potential business combinations and reverse mergers to a potential sale of certain assets to further expand liquidity and narrow our operating focus. Each pathway is being evaluated to maximize sustainable growth and unlock new value for our stakeholders,” said Peter Holst, CEO of Oblong (OBLG).

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on OBLG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.