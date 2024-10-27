Objective Corporation’s Virtual AGM Engages Shareholders

Objective Corporation Limited (AU:OCL) has released an update.

Objective Corporation Limited invites its shareholders to participate in the virtual Annual General Meeting on November 28, 2024, offering multiple ways to engage, vote, and ask questions online. Shareholders must pre-register to attend, ensuring their participation in shaping the company’s future direction. This meeting highlights the corporation’s commitment to accessibility and shareholder involvement.

For further insights into AU:OCL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.