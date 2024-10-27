News & Insights

Objective Corporation’s Virtual AGM Engages Shareholders

October 27, 2024 — 08:19 pm EDT

Objective Corporation Limited (AU:OCL) has released an update.

Objective Corporation Limited invites its shareholders to participate in the virtual Annual General Meeting on November 28, 2024, offering multiple ways to engage, vote, and ask questions online. Shareholders must pre-register to attend, ensuring their participation in shaping the company’s future direction. This meeting highlights the corporation’s commitment to accessibility and shareholder involvement.

