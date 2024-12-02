News & Insights

Objective Corporation Limited Issues New Securities on ASX

December 02, 2024 — 06:03 pm EST

Objective Corporation Limited (AU:OCL) has released an update.

Objective Corporation Limited has announced the issuance of 100,000 new ordinary fully paid securities for quotation on the ASX, effective December 3, 2024. This move could attract attention from investors looking to capitalize on potential growth opportunities with the company. Existing and potential shareholders may find this an opportune moment to assess the company’s market position and strategy.

